Forte Upstream Services receives ISO certification for quality management 

A wholly-owned Nigerian oilfield services company, Forte Upstream Services Ltd., has received the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

A statement posted on the company’s website on Monday said the certificate was presented by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to the company recently.

The statement said the award was issued as a result of the conformity of the company’s Quality Management System (QMS) to the requirements of the standard ISO 9001:2015.

According to the statement, the systems of Forte Upstream was subjected to rigorous certification assessment by auditors, after which the system was adjudged to have conformed to the requirements of the international standards.

It said the certification was in accordance with the companies drive to improve processes, procedures, and quality delivery of services and products.

Mr Doyin Ogun, the Managing Director, Forte Upstream, said that the certification was a confirmation of the company’s effective quality management system, which had been tested by SON.

Ogun said: “The audit process looked at the people, policies that we have, and look at the system that we use to drive them, and put them to test.

“This essentially factors in what and how in terms of our policy implementation in order to reach quality levels for our stakeholders, current customers, internal stakeholders, and ultimately our potential customers.

“What we believe is that when clients see the ISO certification, it means our system have gone through the right kind of tests.

“It gives us impetus to work with people that we would ordinarily have not been able to work with. It also gives us a better selection chance, when we go out there to look for partners.”

He added that the certification was now a standard for the company as it was imperative to keep to the level by ensuring adequate feedback system with its clients and other stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ISO 9001 is defined as the international standard that specifies requirements for a QMS.

Most organisations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customers and regulatory requirements.

Also, the ISO 9001:2015, specifies requirements for a quality system when the organisation aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system.

This include processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. (NAN)

