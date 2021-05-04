A former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Prof. Raheem Lawal, has been appointed pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the newly-established University of Offa (UniOffa), in Kwara.

According to a Unilorin Bulletin issued on Tuesday, the appointment of the academic and administrator was announced by the UniOffa in a statement.

It noted that Lawal, a Professor of Arts Education, was an award winning scholar of international repute, who attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, for his Bachelor’s degree and the premier University of Ibadan for his Master’s and doctorate degrees.

“He joined the services of the University of Ilorin four decades ago and was elevated to the professorial rank in 1998.

“The new Vice-Chancellor has served the University in several capacities on so many statutory and ad-hoc committees and was also a member of the Senate of the University for more than two decades,” it said.

The publication stated that Lawal, who was also the Chairman of Unilorin Inter-Religious Committee, had taught many courses and supervised many theses.

It added that one of his last major assignments at Unilorin before his new appointment was as Chairman of the Committee that prepared the institution’s well-applauded Fourth Strategic Plan.

In his reaction, the Vice-Chancellor of Unilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, described the appointment as well-deserved, considering Lawal’s wealth of experience as an academic and administrator of proven capability.

Abdulkareem, who spoke through the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, said that the appointment was “an eminent addition to the glittering record of institutional attainments of the university.

“Unilorin has consistently produced the vice-chancellors of nearly all the sister universities located within and around Kwara State”.

He added that the Unilorin community appreciated the appointment as it was also regarded as a great opportunity for the highly decorated academic to display his characteritic excellence.

“Polished erudition, affectionate probity and infectious patriotism to his beloved Offa community to the fullest.

“We wish him a very successful tenure.”

Abdulkareem said that he was convinced that Lawal possessed all that would be required to assist in laying a very solid foundation for UniOffa. (NAN)

