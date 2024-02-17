Former Speakers to attend Adamawa Conference – Lalong

No fewer than 150 former State House of Assembly speakers are expected to participate in Adamawa Conference 2024, says Sen. Simon Lalong.

Lalong, a former governor of Plateau and the Chairman of the conference, made the disclosure in Yola on Friday, while briefing newsmen ahead of the meeting schedule for Saturday, Feb. 17 in Yola.

He said that the meeting would discuss issues that would be beneficial to Adamawa and the country, at large.

According to him, the conference of speakers is a recognised body, which was considered during the last constitutional review.

He noted that the conference had produced three serving governors, namely Adamawa, Delta and Ebonyi.

“We have also produced many deputy governors, senators, while many are in the House of Representatives and many others holding important positions in the country.

“So, the conference is not a joke, and we are not intimidating people. It is a body put together with members who have served in the states.

“We have some experience to share for the purpose of development of this country,” he said.

Lalong thanked the Adamawa government for the warm reception accorded them.

According to him, after the meetings, participants will go on tour of some of the projects executed by the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who is also a member of the conference.

Lalong said that after the tour, the participants would assess the projects and offer advice. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Kado

