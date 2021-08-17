Former Senate President, Mark mourns Mantu

 Former President of the Senate, David , has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of former Deputy President of the Senate, Ibrahim Mantu., in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Paul Mumeh, on Tuesday in Minna, said  Mantu’ was a devastating to the political class.

He noted that the former lawmaker died at a time when his wealth of experience, wisdom and services were most needed to navigate through the murky political terrain. described Mantu as a flamboyant leader, who brought panache, character and sagacity to the political space.

The former Senate president stated: “In Mantu, I lost a friend, brother and compatriot who believed in the sanctity of our unity and ideals of nationhood.“

Mantu played a of inclusiveness, fairness, equity and justice. He was a politician who built bridges of understanding across the length and breadth of Nigeria.“He was a political leader of high repute.

He stood to counted when it mattered. His is indeed one too many. He sorely missed.“I am however, consoled that Mantu lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation,” said.The former Senate president prayed God in His infinite mercies to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the . (NAN)

