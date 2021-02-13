Former President of the Senate, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, has urged Nigerians irrespective of class, tribe and religion, to unite in order to achieve a greater and more prosperous nation.

Anyim, also a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made the appeal on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

The former senate president said that it was a collective responsibility of all Nigerians to make the country what it should be and meet the aspirations of citizens.

“Seasons might be rough but we should learn from inherent experiences, correct all mistakes and forge ahead.

“This would make the future which we hope to bequeath on our children, better and greater,” he said.

He called on leaders to lay solid foundations for the development of the country and solve the myriad of political, social and economic problems confronting it.

“The country’s leaders must close ranks, shun all divisive tendencies and propagate messages of unity to make the country great again.

“They must justify the confidence reposed in them by the electorate to make the country peaceful, just and equitable to all,” he said.

Anyim also urged the government and private sector to pay great attention to human empowerment which would create a self reliant and productive society.

“Empowerment of the youths, especially, would check the numerous security challenges confronting the nation occasioned by unemployment.

“I particularly commend the founder and management of Stanel Group for empowering several youths and the needy in the society to contribute in fight against unemployment.

“I am an apostle of human empowerment and can testify that it has multiplicity effect on the economy with those empowered, empowering others,” he said. (NAN)