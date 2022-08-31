Former Rivers Police Spokesman, SP. Nnamdi Omoni dies

By John Amieyeofori

The Rivers Police Command has confirmed the death of former Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP. Nnamdi Omoni.

The command’s spokesperon, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria [ NAN] on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

Iringe-Koko said that Omoni died in his home in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

She, however, did not state the cause of the death of the former spokesman of the command.

Omoni, a lawyer, was the Divisional Police Officer for Elimgbu, Obiakpor Local Government Area of Rivers, before his death.

The deceased who celebrated his birthday last Friday hailed from Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)

