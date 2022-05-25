Former Reps member clinches Nasarawa PDP guber ticket

Olukayode Babalola

A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr David Ombugadu, has clinched the gubernatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State.



The Chairman of the party’s electoral committee in the state, Mr Bature Musa, announced Ombugadu as winner of the governorship primary election held on Wednesday in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.



Musa said Ombugadu polled 247 votes to defeat retired Maj. Gen. Nuhu Angbazo who scored 203 votes.



“Having secured a total of 247, I thereby, declare Hon. David Ombugadu the winner of the Nasarawa State Governorship primary election,” he said.



He said a total of 450 delegates were accredited and all voted in the election.



Reacting in an interview with newsmen, Ombugadu attributed his victory to God and promised to work hard to ensure that PDP take over governance in the state in 2023.



Also reacting to the result of the primaries, Angbazo accepted the outcome describing the conduct as free and fair.



“I want to make it very clear that the organisation of the whole process was very transparent. It was done in a way that there is no need for me to think otherwise,” he said.



He pledged to work closely with Ombugadu in order to ensure victory for PDP in the general election.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Labaran Maku, a former Minister of Information and an aspirant had earlier withdrawn from the contest before voting began. (NAN)

