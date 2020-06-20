Former Rep’s death: Sani Bello condoles with Bandollia’s people

Share the news













Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has condoled with the people of the State and in particular Bida/Gbako/Katcha Constituents on the death of a former Federal Law Maker at the Lower Chamber, Alhaji Shaba Isah Ibn Bello, popular called (Bandollia.)



The Governor said Government and people of Niger State are deeply pained by the death of the former law maker describing his death as a National loss, owing to the fact that he served the Nation at the Lower Legislative chamber diligently and selflessly.



The Governor is however consoled that late Isah Ibn Bello left an indelible mark on the sands of time.



“We accept the fact that death is a necessary end for all mortals. He lived an exemplary and most inspiring life; he motivated and touched many lives in so many places, now he’s suddenly gone! We testify to his patriotism to administrative and legislative duties for the benefit of the people of Niger State and Nigerians”. He said.

He then prayed Allah (SWT) to grant the soul of the deceased Aljannah Firdausi and give his family and the people of his Constituency the fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Shaba Isah died in the early hours of Saturday 20th June, 2020, in Minna after a brief illness.

Born in 1963, late Shaba Isah was a grassroot politician who held various political Offices including, Vice Chairman Bida Local Government Council , Education Inspector, Bida local government Education Authority, Member State House of Assembly, Chairman Katcha Local Government Council and Member Representing Bida/Gbako/katcha Federal constituency at the National Assembly..

Late shaba Isah ibn Isahwas the Coordinator, National Assembly Matters.

He left behind a wife and four (4) children.

He has since been buried according to muslim rites

