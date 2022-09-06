Former Reps aspirant dumps Ondo APC

Alaba-Olusola Oke

Mr Kunle Adeyeri, former APC aspirant for Akoko South West/South East Federal Constituency, in Ondo state, has resigned his membership of the party.

The letter of resignation was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure.

Adeyeri cited allegations of unconstitutionality and arbitrariness in the party as reasons for his resignation.

He said that he could no longer continue with the party in the letter to the State chairman, Mr Ade Adetimehin.

According to him, within the time spent in the party, he expended a lot of money to improve the constituency and for the party’s members.

“Let me commence by thanking Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the party’s Chairman, Mr Ade Adetimehin and other big guns who are piloting the affairs of the ruling APC in the Sunshine State, for the honour and privilege to be a member.

“On joining the APC, I worked for its rejuvenation. I started with the extension of electricity from St. Patrick’s College to Police Area Command in Iwaro-Oka. I also extended electricity from Otalokija to Etioro in Supare Akoko.

“Again, I gave out a transformer to Agbadotun community and I also distributed motorcycles and other items to some party loyalists just for them to eke out a living.

“Undoubtedly all these restored the lost confidence in members, as we recorded unprecedented turnaround with opposition trooping to join the fold,” he stated.

Adeyeri, however, said he was disappointed that the party could not fulfil its promises of level-playing ground for all aspirants in the concluded primaries in the state.

“During the build up to the primary election, the friendly weather changed as I was able to demystify the conspicuous body language of the leadership of the party.

“Undeterred by the sinister plot, I still hoped for a level playing field, frantic efforts to entrench chastity, also to offer the olive branch was outrightly rebuffed,” he said.

According to him, while other political parties have purged themselves of unconstitutionality and irrational acts, the APC has domesticated those practices fraught with questionable arbitrariness.

“In addition, I am not leaving the party alone, my loyalists are going with me,” he said.

But Mr Steve Otaloro, the state Director of Media and Publicity of APC, said Adeyeri’s resignation was baseless.

Otaloro explained that Adeyeri had not explored all mechanisms of resolving issues.

He added that many lost primaries and remained resolute and loyal to the party.

According to him, Adeyeri is merely trying to cause unnecessary distraction by making his resignation public.

Otaloro wished him success in his new party. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

