Former presidential spokesman, Okupe, buried

By Abiodun Lawal

Dr Doyin Okupe, former presidential spokesman to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, has been laid to rest in his hometown, Iperu-Remo in Ikenne , Ogun state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okupe died on March 7, 2025 at the age of 72.

At the funeral service held at the Wesley Methodist Church, Nigeria, Iperu-Remo on Friday, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun described the deceased as a fearless man and a warrior, who fought many battle during his life time.

Abiodun noted that Okupe lived an impactful life by being generous to people around him.

Extolling the virtues of the astute politician , the governor said Okupe served the nation meritoriously and was an advocate of good governance.

According to the governor, his unwavering commitment to the nation, his family and children remains a testament to his kindness to humanity.

” People should live an impactful life. life is a temporary place where every human being has to taste death.

“He was a media guru, articulate, fearless spokesman, and a very reliable, dependable, principled man.

” He will not change his view point or position because anyone tried to influence him until out of conviction, or out of an inner conviction,” he said.

Abiodun admonished people to be conscious of their life in order to be remembered for good after death.

In his sermon, the Methodist Archbishop of Egba-Yewa , Most Rev. Adegbemi Adewale , explained that the life of Dr Okupe was full of testimonies.

Adewale stated that the late politician impacted positivity on people’s life during his lifetime, stating that his legacy would continue to inspire his children and generations to come.

Reading from Revelation 21:1 , the man of God emphasised the need for people to always remember that death was inevitable , saying every human had a limited time to live.

Some of the dignitaries at the burial service were members of the Ogun State Executive Council, Sen. Gbenga Daniel, Mr Bayo Onanuga and Mr Tunde Rahaman, among others.(NAN)