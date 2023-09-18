Former Presidential candidate lauds Tinubu for youth inclusiveness in government

By Aderogba George

Prof Christopher Imumolen, candidate of the Accord Party in the 2023 Presidential election, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing youths into his government.

Imumolen gave the commendation at the occasion of his 40th birthday celebration on Monday night in Abuja.

He said that President Tinubu had done beyond the expectation of many Nigerians by appointing 85 to 90 per cent of youths into his administration.

According to him, the quest for a prosperous and developed nation can only be possible through youth involvement in all strata of leadership.

He lamented that Nigerian youths were tired of being used and dumped by political leaders and not being meaningfully involved in nation building.

He, therefore, commended the President for changing the narrative, adding that the appointment of youths by this administration had encouraged youths across the country to become genuinely interested in the affairs of their country.

“I love the appointments made by the President, if that is what we can achieve, then there is hope for the country.

“The youths are the ones that have the technical and digital knowledge to solve the country’s problems.

“The youths are the ones that have the strength to deliver our country from its many challenges.

“Those who fought for Nigeria’s independence did so when they were young, the man that moved the motion for independent was 19 years old when he took that step.

“Youth inclusion in governance is part of what we stand for as a party, and during the last election, I was the only youth in that race.

“Forget about what the speculations were then, what I was driving at is for the youth to be included in governance,” he said.

Imumolen added that those who were criticising president Tinubu’s appointments should understand he appointed those he trusted.

He added that “there must be some special people one must trust in every system of government.”

He also called on those who are still aggrieved as a result of the last Presidential election to join hands with the President to build a better nation we all desire, adding that there is no perfect situation all over the world.

The Accord Party presidential candidate also called on well-meaning Nigerians to provide support for those who are less privileged in society.

“We must begin to show love to one another, celebrate ourselves while we are alive and not when we are dead.

Also, his Vice Presidential candidate, Mr Bala-Bello Maru, thanked God on behalf of the celebrant, saying that he had touched many lives.

Maru said that Imumolen is a man with talent, a trail blazer who had identified with many in the country’s education sector, adding that he had given access to many youth who do not have resources to study.

He said that the celebrant had brought creativity in the country’s political struggle, while praying to God for him to realise his potential. (NAN)

