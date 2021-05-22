A former Peoples Democratic Party, Presidential aspirant, Stanley Osifo has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the army chief died along with 10 others in a Military plane crash at the Kaunda International Airport on Friday.

Osifo, in a statement in Lagos on Saturday, said that Attahiru and the other onboard the ill-fated air mishap gave their best to the nation.

“It is with a sad heart that I send a condolence to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces on the tragic death of Attahiru and 10 gallant officers of the Armed Forces.

“I equally condole the families of the fallen heroes and Nigerians on this sad loss.

“These men gave their best in service for our great nation, particularly in the fight against insecurity and the threats from different terror and criminal elements.

“Their death is an unfortunate national disaster at a time when their wealth of experience is most needed,’’ Osifo, who had long defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, said.

He said that the nation would miss the Attahiru and the other officers.

The former presidential aspirant in the 2019 general elections prayed for the repose of the souls of departed soldiers.

He also prayed that God should grant their families and friends the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

