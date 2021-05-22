Former presidential aspirant condoles Buhari over COAS, others

 A former Peoples Democratic Party, Presidential aspirant, Stanley Osifo has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of the Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chief died along with 10 others in a Military plane crash at the Kaunda Airport on Friday.

Osifo, in a statement on Saturday, said that Attahiru and the other onboard the ill-fated air mishap gave their best to the nation.

“It is with a sad heart that I send a condolence to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed on the tragic death of Attahiru and 10 gallant officers of the Armed .

“I equally condole the families of the fallen heroes and Nigerians on this sad .

“These men gave their best in service for great nation, particularly in the fight against insecurity and the threats from different terror and criminal elements.

“Their death is an unfortunate national disaster at a when their wealth of experience is most needed,’’ Osifo, who had long defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, said.

He said that the nation would miss the Attahiru and the other officers.

The former presidential aspirant in the 2019 elections prayed for the repose of the souls of departed soldiers.

He also prayed that God grant their families and friends the fortitude to bear the . (NAN)

