Former President Buhari Mourns Passing of Chief Ayo Adebanjo

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound grief at the death of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, one of Nigeria’s most distinguished leaders, calling his passing an immense loss to the nation.

In a heartfelt tribute, Buhari described the late Adebanjo as “one of those rare politicians who straddled the worlds of the legal profession, politics, and socio-cultural activism.” He commended Adebanjo for his invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape, noting his efforts in shaping the country’s democratic journey.

The former president offered prayers for the peaceful repose of Adebanjo’s soul and extended his condolences to the late leader’s family, supporters, and the people and government of Ogun State. Buhari also wished for strength and fortitude for all those grieving this loss.

“Chief Adebanjo was a tireless advocate for justice and equality, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on in the annals of Nigerian history,” Buhari added.

As Nigeria mourns the loss of a true statesman, the nation’s leaders and citizens reflect on the remarkable life of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, whose influence extended far beyond politics into the realms of law and social change. His passing has left a void that will be felt for years to come.