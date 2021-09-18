Former PDP national publicity secretary emerges chairman C’River chapter

Mr Venatius Ikem, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday emerged as the Chairman of the Cross River chapter of the party.

Ikem emerged by concensus during the party’s State Delegates’ Congress held in Calabar.

The Chairman of the State Congress Committee, Mr Okey Aroh, who announced Ikem as concensus chairman, also said 38 other members of the state executive committee were returned unopposed.

He commended members of the party in the state for their unity of purpose by ensuring a rancor free exercise.

He assured those who sacrificed their personal ambition for the unity of the party that posterity would reward them.

“We want to form a united party moving forward. For those who accepted to step down, I appreciate you.

‘I thank all those who made it possible to have an affirmative congress as against a rancorous congress,” he said.

Addressing the congress, Ikem said his emergence would bring back vigor into the party in the state.

He said at the formative stage of PDP in 1998, nobody expected the party would be in opposition in the state.

“Today, it is the reality that stares all of us in the face, but we are here to correct that mistake,” he said.

Ikem added that he had made up his mind not to disappoint the party moving forward.

“I will work hard to reconcile all parties and reunite the party in readiness for 2023,” he said.

Mr Effiok Cobham, immediate past Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the chapter, thanked the party faithful for remaining steadfast despite the defection of Gov. Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, PDP remain strong with three senators and five members of the House of Representatives in the state, despite the defection of the governor to APC.

“So, the focus now is on winning back our mandate come 2023,” he said.

He thanked the party members for giving them opportunity to serve out the three months tenure successfully despite challenges. (NAN)

