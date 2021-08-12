Former PDP guber aspirant, Maduka unveiled as Accord candidate in Anambra

 Dr Godwin Maduka,  one PDP’s  aspirants in upcoming  governorship poll in Anambra,  has been unveiled as  candidate Accord party in Nov. 6 election in  stateThe News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maduka,  got 5 votes in June 26 PDP governorship primaries,  held in Awka.But Accord Chairman in state, Chief Bartholomew Igwedibia,  at a ceremony on Thursday  in Awka,  disclosed that Maduka would now fly Accord flag in election.NAN recalls  that Mr Alex Nwankwo, a media and  publicist,  initially emerged  governorship candidate  of Accord,   but had  now been substituted with Maduka.Maduka said he decided to join Accord because of his vision to develop state.

He said he left PDP because the party did not conduct proper  primaries  to pick  their candidate.“PDP never really had an election, it was selection that took place in the primaries and I was not selected. I have nothing against the PDP and I have moved on.“But the Anambra are still yearning for candidacy, which is why I began searching for a party that upholds discipline and integrity. I found Accord. It is a party  I can work with.“

Accord is the only vibrant political party in the state, considering the fact that the party has more grassroots support in  Anambra,” he said.Maduka said he was in politics  to promote the state in  human and infrastructure development.“I  have lived in the U.S. for over 40 years and I want to replicate some the developmental projects I have done there  in Anambra. I start by tackling social welfare such as hunger.“Secondly, I prioritise security, road construction, employment, healthcare, education  and sports development.“More importantly, I have  a  vision to make Anambra  the hub for medical tourism,  with western experience as a medical .“

If I become , our administration be gender inclusive, our women be given the chance to fully participate in governance, “he said.Maduka expressed optimism in Accord’s victory at the poll.“

I still have friends in PDP and APGA and I’m very convinced that they vote for me, come Nov. 6,” he said.Earlier, the Accord chairman,  described Maduka’s entrance into the party as a welcome development , saying he was more qualified for the position of .Igwedibia assured that the party would do everything to ensure that Maduka emerged victorious, but appealed for collaboration between its officials and members of Maduka’s  campaign organisation.(NAN) 

