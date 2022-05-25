Former PDP chairman wins C’ River Southern senatorial ticket 

By Christiana Njoku

Mr Ekpo Okon, Former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River, has won the party’s Southern Senatorial District ticket to the senate in the party’ primary election in Calabar.

The PDP’s Southern Senatorial primary election which which ran into the late hours of Tuesday, May 24, saw Okon defeating Dr. Joseph Edet, former Deputy Chief of Staff to Sen. Liyel Imoke by 186 votes to 47.



Speaking on the election, the Returning Officer, Mr Festus Ibude, said they had 235 delegates on the list but only 234 were accredited for the election.



“After the voting, Dr. Joseph Edet scored 47 votes while Mr Ekpo Okon scored 186 votes; we had one void vote and one absent.



“So, by the powers conferred on me as the returning officer, I hereby declare Mr Ekpo Okon, having scored the highest number of votes, winner of the PDP, Cross River, Southern Senatorial District primary election,” he said.



Reacting to his victory, Okon said the party in the state should be commended for strengthening internal democracy which has made the party stronger.



On his part, Edet, who congratulated the winner, said the people have spoken loud that they prefer Mr Okon who is a more experienced politician.



In the Central Senatorial District, Mr Bassey Ewa defeated Mr Goddy Eta by 102 to 94 votes, while in the Northern Senatorial District, the party had only one aspirant, Sen. Agom Jarigbe.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though late, the primary in the Southern Senatorial District was peaceful as the delegates in single file voted and left the hall. (NAN)

