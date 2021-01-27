Former NIMASA DG urges new Service Chiefs to justify appointment by President Buhari

The immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside has tasked the newly appointed service chiefs to justify their appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Peterside said this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, while commending Buhari over the appointment of new service chiefs.

He urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the president in ensuring that there was synergy in the battle against insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping.

“Naming new helmsmen to head the various military formations has once again proven that the president listens and acts within the confines of his mandate.

“President Buhari has once again risen to the occasion by appointing new top military personnel to provide added impetus in determined efforts by the federal government to make Nigeria more secure,” he said.

Peterside called on the service chiefs to do all within their powers to arrest remnants of insecurity in parts of the country, in addition to working with the civil society and collaborating across agencies and institutions.

According to the former NIMASA DG, the new service chiefs are coming in at a time when Nigerians are demanding more decisive actions against insurgents, bandits, and kidnappers.

“They sure have their work cut out; it is obvious that they will be under pressure to perform.

“The president has responded to the yearning of Nigerians by bringing fresh hands-on board.

“We must all support them to succeed. Security is for all of us and we must contribute our quota by assisting them in whatever way we can,” he added.

Peterside stated that the outgone service chiefs must be commended because they gave their best in the fight against crime and criminality.

“It now behooves on their successors to consolidate on what they met on ground and build upon it,” he added.(NAN)