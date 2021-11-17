Former NIMASA D-G defects to APC in Enugu

November 17, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



A Former Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Chief  George Eneh, defected from People’s Democratic Party (PDP)  All Progressives Congress (APC).

Eneh said he decided join APC wrest power from the PDP and connect the state national politics.

He made the disclosure at his Enugu residence on Wednesday, expressing  confidence in the ability of the state APC Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, turn things around for the party  in the state.

According Eneh, his supporters and Agbudu Ward in Udi LGA, where he comes from, are in agreement with his defection.

More than 200  members of APC led by Mr B.N. Nebe, pledged their loyalty Agballa’s leadership at the event.

The APC member were said to belonged another camp of the APC before then.

While welcoming the former director-general and the party members from the other camp, Agballa thanked them for their decisions.

He described Eneh’s defection and pledging of loyalty him by the others as an indication that APC was alive in Enugu State.

He called on others residents of the state  join APC which, he  said,  was on a rescue mission.

Agballa said that  ÀPC was committed taking over  Enugu State Government House (Lion Building) in 2023.

“We need occupy the Government House because it is the party that can achieve an Igbo presidency come 2023. achieve all of these, we need all your support.

“Time has come for us say no political monopoly. You are the ones who can help us achieve that. We a big party that can accommodate everyone,” Agballa said.

A former Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Eugene Odo, in his remarks, praised Eneh and those who pledged loyalty Agballa,  for the decisions.

Odo said that the national working committee of the party had approved Enugu State’s congresses, and urged the state executives of the party carry all members along. (NAN)

Tags: ,