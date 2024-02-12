Former NFA Scribe Ahmed Toro says Super Eagles loss to Ivory Coast not a disgrace

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Sani Ahmed Toro, former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA) and ex-Member House of Representatives, has commended the Super Eagles resilience at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ahmed Toro in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the aftermath of the Super Eagles 1-2 loss to the Elephants, said that the outcome of the match was not a disgrace.

The Super Eagles on Sunday failed to fly past the Elephants at the finals of the AFCON 2023, played at 34th edition of the game, at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

Ivorian combative Sebastien Haller, scored the tap in winning goal to help the hosts 2-1 win over Nigeria.

On field captain, and Most Valuable Player of the tournament, William Troost-Ekong, with a thumping header as he rose to meet Samuel Chukwueze’s flick-on from a corner, but Franck Kessie equalized just after the hour mark after being left unmarked at the back post from a set piece with another header.

The Ivorians then repeated their comeback strategy as Borrussia Dortmund player, Haller , tapped in from Simon Adingra’s cross into the goal.

Ahmed Toro, however, commended the team for their bravery in spite of the fact that most football pundits did not give them a chance.

“The Super Eagles of Nigeria did their best having gone far till the final match. We were not disgraced at the AFCON.

“Some of us expected them to win, but the game did not go our way. The Federal Government of Nigeria have done their part, so also the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to motivate the team.

“In all, it was a good fight from the Super Eagles, because this was against all odds or expectations. For every sports loving Nigerian, we wanted a victory.

“The Super Eagles deserves our commendation, so I congratulate them, ” he said.

Ahmed Toro also said it was time for the Eagles to start thinking about the World Cup qualifications.

“We now have to go back to the drawing board and make sure that we qualify for the World Cup, we should focus on that.

“Going forward, we must make sure that we qualify for the World Cup because AFCON is over now, this is the right time for us to put our house in order, ” he said. (NAN)