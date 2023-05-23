Former NBC boss urges youths to embrace peace, unity

By Thompson Yamput

Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, former Ag. Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has urged Nigerian youths to embrace peace, unity and shun violence and vices.

Idachaba gave the charge at an Igala Youth Summit held in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi on Tuesday.

The broadcaster, who described the Igala youth summit as “very timely, and necessary,” urged the youth to resist any temptation to make Igala land a theatre of violence in the state’s Nov. 11 governorship election.

“Resist any attempt to lure you into a repeat of violence and crises that rocked the state in the last two election circles.

“In every society, youths remain a central and integral part of its socio-economic development, therefore, Igala youths must be galvanised to play positive roles in the Igala Kingdom this time around.

“You must always uphold the Igala values which are centered on brotherliness, unity and peaceful coexistence for the growth and development of Kogi,” he said.

The National President, Igala Cultural Development Association (ICDA), Alhaji Ahmodu Abubakar-Sadiq, said the people of Igala land were at a critical moment of their history, hence the need to sensitise youths on the essentials of unity.

This, he said, was key to the peace and development of Igala kingdom.

Sadiq said, “unity in any society is inevitable as such every Igala association and group should brace up and bridge the gap of disunity.”

Also speaking, the President General of Igala Youth Council, Collins Onogu, explained that the aim of creating the Igala Youth Council was primarily to harness the youthful strength of Igala youths towards projecting the Igala nation in a positive light.

Onogu said, “Igala Youths must shun thuggery and avoid being used by politicians to forment crisis and violence where innocent people and property are negatively affected.” (NAN)