Former Minister Of State, Ewuga, Loses Pilot Daughter To Plane Crash

By Wale Kasali

Former Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Solomon Ewuga is bereaved.

He has lost his daughter, Adzuayi Ewuga, a pilot, in a place crash in Cameroon.

She was the Pilot in Command of the ill-fated Plane.

The loss of the daughter of the former Senator from Nassarawa State under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, can be described as a Monumental loss to the Ewuga household.

The mini-aircraft, belonging to Caverton Aviation, Cameroon, a subsidiary of Cavverton Offshore Support Group, had eleven passengers, all Oil Workers, on board. There was no survivor.

It was gathered that the aircraft suddenly ran into a bad storm and crashed into a forest, and burst into flames.

The plane took off from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport, and headed for Belabo, when the traffic control lost touch with it.

Other souls lost were: Dicka Endella Estelle, Kesseng Jean Charles, Pewite Nkewenti Serge, Tchehou Tchakounte Serge, Asu Rudolf, Baban Andre, Kouayep Armand, Ndanja Gadinga Celetsine and Tchatua Ernest.

Early reports had said the Pilot in charge was Group Captain Ugorji, a retired Nigeria Airforce Officer. But it turned out that Ugorji, who also works for Caverton was not on the flight.

