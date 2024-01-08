Monday, January 8, 2024
Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, arrives at EFCC office

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has just arrived at the head quarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the Commission is investigating.

The former minister had earlier indicated her readiness to honour the Commission’s invitation.

“I remain proud to have served my country as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with every sense of responsibility and will defend my actions, stewardship and programmes during my tenure whenever I am called upon to do so,” she was quoted to have said.

The Monday visit to the EFCC office, located in Jabi district of Abuja, was at her behest, associates said.

