Former minister lauds Zamfara APC for promoting peace

February 14, 2022 Favour Lashem



By Ishaq Zaki

The Former Minister of Finance, Amb. Bashir Yuguda, has commended the Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for adopting consultation strategy to promote peace and unity in the party.

The commendation is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris.

Idris said that Yuguda made the commendation when he received members of the State Committee SWC of the party led by the chairman, Danfulani, who paid him a courtesy visit.

The minister noted that the consultation style embarked by the party leaders in the state was a strategy that would improve the unity, and development of the party for the benefit of the good people of Zamfara.

He demonstrated the example demonstrated by the current leadership of the party as a welcomed development  needed to ensure sustainability and progress.

Yuguda thanked the chairman and team for the visit and assured that doors would remain open for consultations, support and assistance to the leaders for the continued growth of the party.

Earlier, the state chairman said that they were at the former minister’s residence to thank him for moral and other supports to the party.

“Danfulani also promised to ensure fair play among all members noted that the leaders would always contact such chieftains on matters that would move the party forward,’’ Idris  said. (NAN

