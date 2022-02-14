Former minister lauds Zamfara APC for promoting peace

By Ishaq Zaki

The Former Minister of Finance, Amb. Bashir Yuguda, has commended the Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for adopting consultation strategy to promote peace and unity in the party.

The commendation is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris.

Idris said that Yuguda made the commendation when he received members of the State Working Committee SWC of the party led by the chairman, Tukur Danfulani, who paid him a courtesy visit.

The minister noted that the consultation style embarked by the party leaders in the state was a strategy that would improve the unity, progress and development of the party for the benefit of the good people of Zamfara.

He demonstrated the example demonstrated by the current leadership of the party as a welcomed development needed to ensure sustainability and progress.

Yuguda thanked the chairman and his team for the visit and assured that his doors would remain open for consultations, support and assistance to the leaders for the continued growth of the party.

Earlier, the state chairman said that they were at the former minister’s residence to thank him for his moral and other necessary supports to the party.

“Danfulani also promised to ensure fair play among all members noted that the leaders would always contact such chieftains on matters that would move the party forward,’’ Idris said. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

