Former Minister emerges PDP senatorial candidate for Jigawa North East

A former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in o Dr Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Dr Nuruddeen Muhammad, has emerged as the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Jigawa North East zone.

The forner Supervising Minister at the Federal Ministry of Information was returned unopposed at a special primary election held on Thursday, the 9th of June, 2022 in Hadeja, Hadeja Local Government of Jigawa State.

In his acceptance speech, the candidate thanked all the party delegates for the rare honour and urged the electorate to vote with the problems facing the constituency in mind. He enumerated the problems as perennial floods, desertification, dredging of river Hadeja, and high prevalence of kidney diseases among others.

Dr Muhammad was a deputy gubernatorial candidate for the PDP in the 2015 general elections

