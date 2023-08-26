Former Military Operation Spokesperson, General Bernard Onyeuko Dies – PRNigeria

A former military spokesperson, Major-General Bernard Onyeuko (rtd), has passed on.

A credible source told PRNigeria that he died on Saturday morning after complaining of cold and was rushed to a private hospital where he died.

General Onyeuko who retired from the Nigerian Army after the recent appointment of new service chiefs was a former Director, Defence Media Operations.

Another close friend to the deceased told PRNigeria that the retired general was hale and hearty on Friday until he fell ill on Saturday morning and passed on.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

