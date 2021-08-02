Former lawmaker donates N5m to 250 less privileged in Ondo

August 2, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A former member of House of Representatives, Mr Joseph Akinlaja, on Monday donated N5 million to 250 less privileged in Ondo in Ondo West Local Government of .

Akinlaja, who distributed money, gave each of beneficiaries N20,000 to enable them start a petty trade.

lawmaker, who represented Ondo East/West Federal from 2011 to 2019, said the gesture was to enhance the beneficiaries’ means of livelihood.

“I am always happy to give back to my people, I am a community man and I to God to always give me the grace to this,” he said.

of the beneficiaries, Mrs Joy Olafisoye, thanked the former lawmaker his benevolence and promised to make judicious use of the money.

Earlier, the former lawmaker donated N200,000 to a widow, Mrs Aderemi Adedeji, who was a victim of a recent flood in Ondo.

Akinlaja also visited a baby named, Esther, who was dumped in a sack, and rescued by Who I Am , at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,