Former lawmaker donates N5m to 250 less privileged in Ondo

A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Joseph Akinlaja, on Monday donated N5 million to 250 less privileged in Ondo in Ondo West Local Government of the state.

Akinlaja, who distributed the money, gave each of the beneficiaries N20,000 to enable them start a petty trade.

The lawmaker, who represented Ondo East/West Federal Constituency from 2011 to 2019, said the gesture was to enhance the beneficiaries’ means of livelihood.

“I am always happy to give back to my people, I am a community man and I pray to God to always give me the grace to do this,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Joy Olafisoye, thanked the former lawmaker for his benevolence and promised to make judicious use of the money.

Earlier, the former lawmaker donated N200,000 to a widow, Mrs Aderemi Adedeji, who was a victim of a recent flood in Ondo.

Akinlaja also visited a baby named, Esther, who was dumped in a sack, and rescued by Who I Am Foundation, at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo. (NAN)

