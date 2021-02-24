Former Lagos Assembly member offers Mushin residents free eye screening

Mrs Adefunmilayo Tejuosho, former member of Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Mushin Constituency 1, Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), has organised free eye screening for 70 residents. Tejuosho said the screening exercise, organised in partnership with Market Doctor Vision Spring in Lagos on Wednesday, was to support the government in reducing the rate of blandness in the country. She said people were afraid to go to the hospital due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “and we don’t want their health to deteriorate, that is why we organised the free eye screening exercise for residents of Mushin Constituency 1.

“Eye is an important organ in human body, but there are a lot of people that have eye problems and are scared to visit the hospital due to COVID-19 pandemic. “We are here to sensitise residents on how to care for their eyes because if one goes blind such person needs help or a stick for direction. “We decided to organise free eye screening for 70 residents and followed the COVID-19 guidelines. That is why we limited the screening to 70 people,” Tejuosho said. She advised those who could not benefit from the eye screening to visit the nearest general hospital for text.

Tejuosho said she would soon organise another free screening for blood pressure and other diseases. She commended the Lagos State Government for equipping general hospitals and urged residents to always visit the hospitals for complaints. One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Balogun Taiwo, a pedicure expert, said she lost her classes over 10 months ago and could not purchase one due to low sales as a result of COVID-19 crisis. Balogun thanked Tejuosho for saving members of the community from blindness.

A 65-year-old native doctor, the Balogun Isegun Mushi, Chief Ganiu Lawal, said he was opportune to get classes for reading for the first time with the support of Tejuosho. Mrs Sariat Tiamiu, another beneficiary, said she usually experienced darkness while walking round, but had overcome the challenge with the classes she got through Tejuosho. (NAN)