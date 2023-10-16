Former ITF boss drums support for successor

By Blessing Odega

Mr Joseph Ari, immediate past Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), has called on staff members of the fund to extend their support to his successor, Mr Afiz Oluwatoyin.

Ari who made the call on Monday in Jos, at the valedictory/handover session, organised by staff members of the ITF said that such support would ensure the sustainability and survival of the organisation.

He urged them to be selfless in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities, with a view to helping to sustain the organisation’s track record of being one of the ”best” in the country with a diligent workforce.

He also called on the staff to be creative and innovative in the discharge of their duties.

Meanwhile, Oluwatoyin, the new D-G of the organisation, described Ari as a reformer and pledged to build on the achievements he recorded in the fund.

Represented by the Director, Vocational Skills Development Department, Mr James Abimbola, he noted that Ari served the nation meritoriously as the ITF had greatly improved under his administration.

He wished Ari well in his future endeavors.

Earlier, Mrs Adetola Aje, Director, Field Service, commended the outgone D-G for repositioning the organisation, while, Mr Kayode Alakija, Chairperson, Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSACGOC), also described the administration of the past DG as one filled with much achievements in terms of structure and services. (NAN)

