By Danlami Nmodu

Former inspector General of Police IGP MD Abubakar, mni has been returned to his post as the President, Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Abubakar was returned unopposed at the 41st Annual General Meeting of AANI held at the International Conference Centre Abuja on Saturday.

Abubakar, commended for his leadership in his first term was asked to take a bow and go even as other contestants were called to address the August gathering of Members of the National Institute, mni.

Also returned unopposed were Mrs Love Ezema, mni and Samaila Sifawa, mni.

At the AGM, Mr Abubakar Ismaila Isa, mni was elected as AANI Secretary General.Also Brigadier General SK Usman,mni emerged ad Publicity Secretary.Dr Asheikh Madugu, mni was elected as Financial Secretary while Salawu Zubairu emerged as Internal Auditor.

At the AGM Obi Okafor emerged as Vice President. In the same vein, Barrister Kemi Olomola Sijuawade,mni was elected as Legal Officer just as Dr Babatunde Kayode emerged as Assistant Secretary.

Addressing the AGM earlier former IGP Abubakar chronicled the success story of his first term despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic. His assertions was reinforced by Dr Nasirdeen Usman, mni the former Secretary General of AANI.

Speaking at event, the Acting Director General of NIPSS, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Fidelis Udaya, mni (rtd) attested to the commendable relationship between AANI and NIPSS.He recalled the unfortunate death of the immediate past DG of NIPSS, Professor Habu Galadima.

The election of the new exco was supervised by an electoral which had Jani Ibrahim, mni as Chairman.

