Former Governors Decry Decline in Nigeria’s Education at ABU Reunion

By Chimezie Godfrey

Two former Nigerian governors, Adamu Mu’azu of Bauchi State and Adamu Aliero of Kebbi State, have raised concerns over the severe decline in Nigeria’s educational system, describing it as a shadow of its former self.

Speaking at the reunion of the ABU SBS 76/77 set held in Abuja on May 9, both men reflected on their days at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, nearly five decades ago, portraying it as a golden era that has since dissipated.

During the event, Senator Aliero, who currently represents Kebbi Central in the National Assembly, recalled the supportive educational policies of the past, stating,

“When we were in school, the government took care of our education—even gave us transport money and handled our laundry. But things have changed drastically due to population growth, limited government resources, and other challenges,” he said.

Despite his concerns, Aliero acknowledged recent efforts to revamp the sector, specifically mentioning the new student loan scheme.

“Over ₦500 billion has been set aside under the new student loan scheme, which allows indigent students to access funds and pursue their education. I’m optimistic that the government will continue to fund education, though it may not be as it was before,” he said.

Former PDP National Chairman, Adamu Mu’azu, also delivered a candid message, urging Nigerian youth to rise to leadership roles.

“This is your ball. You must be careful. You are really behaving like children. This is your generation. Many of you refuse to offer yourselves for public service, and we end up with half-cooked, uneducated leaders. That is not good,” he said.

Mu’azu emphasized the importance of early leadership, drawing attention to past Nigerian heads of state like General Yakubu Gowon and Ibrahim Babangida, who assumed leadership roles in their youth.

“You must take up the banner,” he urged.

Also present at the reunion was HRH Mohammed Ismaila, the Sarkin Karshi of Abuja, who echoed similar concerns, specifically highlighting the lack of alumni engagement.

“Universities around the world engage their alumni. But here, most of the time, university authorities don’t even reach out to us. They should have a large alumni office and build a proper database,” he stated.

Ismaila suggested that a more structured alumni network could help bridge funding gaps.

“Even if alumni contribute as little as ₦5 or ₦500 monthly, it would help. But there’s no synergy,” he said, adding that public institutions would continue to suffer without private sector collaboration.

The event was also a moment for nostalgia and reflection, as the President of the SBS Class of 76/77, Rabiu Dagari expressed gratitude to the organizing committee and all attendees.

“It is with immense joy and profound gratitude to Almighty God that I stand before you today as the President of our Alumni Association, on this truly historic occasion—our very first reunion after 48 remarkable years,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the set, he noted,“We have among us former Governors, Ministers, distinguished professors, Ambassadors, Generals, and the most senior police officer in the country at one time was from our class. We even have an Emir!”

However, he lamented the current state of ABU, disclosing that the EXCO’s recent visit revealed significant infrastructural decay.

“What we saw was not only shocking but depressing. We are working on a proposal to identify areas we can address as our contribution to our Alma Mater,” he said.

The President also emphasized the need for collective support, urging members to stay engaged and to honor the memories of the 114 classmates lost over the years.

“As most of us approach the septuagenarian age, it made this reunion even more imperative—to reminisce, reconnect, and remember those no longer with us,” he said.

The reunion, while a moment to celebrate the enduring bonds of the class of 76/77, also served as a call to action for alumni to contribute toward reviving the institution and shaping the future of Nigeria’s educational landscape.