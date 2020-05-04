Former Governor of Sokoto dies at 87



Sokoto state government sadly announces the death of the second civilian governor of the state Dr Garba Nadama at the age of 87.

Dr Nadama died after a brief illness of natural cause.



Also, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has commiserated with the family of the late politician who passed away Monday.



Gov. Tambuwal expressed shock and sadness over the death of Dr Nadama. He said the state government, however, rested solace in Allah from whom all mankind came and to Whom is their return.

Describing the late governor as a dedicated statesman and visionary whose ideas put the state on a solid foundation, the governor expressed gratitude that during his lifetime he was nonetheless unrelenting in offering wise counsel for the advancement of the state and its people people.



He prayed to Allah to grant him aljannatul firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also condoled the people of the state and asked them to pray for the repose of his soul and the progress of the state.

Dr Nadama, a Ph.D holder in History from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, served as governor of old Sokoto state from November 1981 to December 1983, having succeeded late Alhaji Shehu Kangiwa who had died in a polo accident.

May 4, 2020

Government House, Sokoto.