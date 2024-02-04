Former Governor Bukar Abba dies in Saudi Arabia

Former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, is dead.

Reports said he passed on today after protracted illness in Saudi Arabia where he was receiving treatment.

It has also been said that his remains would be laid to rest in Saudi Arabia.

Confirming the development in a statement, Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press, and Media Affairs to incumbent Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe said: “It is with a heavy heart, sorrow, and sympathy that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Yobe state, Hon. Mai Mala Buni CON, regret to announce the passing away of His Excellency, Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim, the former Governor of Yobe state.

“Sen. Bukar died today while receiving treatment for a protracted illness in Saudi Arabia and will be buried there.

He said further that “Governor Buni has directed all other aspects of the funeral and condolences to be taken over by the state government to accord the late governor a state burial and honour.

Governor Buni said “This is a huge loss for us at this time, but that is the wish of Allah, our creator, May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Aljannatu Firdaus.”

