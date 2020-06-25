Former Governor Ajimobi dies at 70 -Report

Share the news













Former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has died after battling coronavirus-related symptoms, reports by QED.ng said Thursday

The 70-year-old, who is believed to have been on life support machine since last Friday, was confirmed dead on Thursday at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.

He had been hospitalised since June 2.

The two-term governor was appointed Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) last month.

It was gathered that Ajimobi later tested negative for COVID-19. His health, however, slumped gradually due to the ailment.

Ajimobi’s wife, Florence, had been hospitalised for same ailment, but she had since been discharged.

— Culled from qed.ng

