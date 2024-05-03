Former Gov Idris Wada, Ohi of Okene, others celebrate Arc. Okara at 60

It was a gale of praises, testimonies of exploits and prayers particularly from the ex-Governor of Kogi state, Capt. Idris Wada when Arc. Dr. Ahmed Abdulmumeen Okara celebrated his 60th birthday on Thursday in Abuja.

Capt Wada who noted that it is not easy to attain the age of 60 years, prayed God to bless everything concerning Arch. Okara.

He further prayed that God will ensure that Okara attains the age of 70 to 90 years, and beyond.

“We pray for Allah to bless you in all that you do, in your health, your family, your business and various endeavors. It’s not easy to attain 60, I can comfortably say that I have crossed that bridge and I thank God for good health and to be part of this celebration. 60 is a landmark age , at 60 you are an elder but not a full elder until you cross 70. Therefore I welcome you to be coming gently behind us.

“Today is a day of joy, it is a day of celebration, it is a day of happiness, demonstrate that you are happy for him at 60. We call on the Lord Almighty to bless everything concerning him, and to replenish Arch. Dr. Ahmed Abdulmumeen Okara’s pocket so that he can entertain us again when turns ,70, 80 or be 90 and above 100.

In a brief citation, Mohammed Attah, described the celebrant as a great lover of education, a consummate professional as well as grassroots politician of long standing.

He said,”Our celebrant Arc. Dr. Ahmed Abdulmumeen Okara

is a consummate professional as well as a grassroots politician of long standing. He has an impeccable record of professional practice and experience spanning well over 33 years in his chosen field of architecture. Several design and supervision stood to his credit namely: Design of multipurpose hall, commercial banking , industrial complex, religious building, students hostel, sketch design of Voice of Nigeria (Team work) , institutional feasibility studies and development of master plan, etc.

“While his supervision works includes present Supreme Court Complex (as FCDA Resident Architect) built by Bouygues and was designed by Oluwole Olumuyiwa Associates in Lagos, supervision of Bwari Law School, Civic Centre, Religious Centres , Industrial Complex building, Shopping Mall, Verification of Armed Forces Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) projects, Project Manager (TetFund), University of Ilorin , Kwara state during the time of Prof. Ishaq Oloyede as VC etc. As a consummate professional of repute, Arc. Dr Abdulmumeen Ahmed Okara is a member of both the requisite professional bodies in the industry namely Architect Council of Nigeria (ARCON) & Nigeria Institute of Architecture (NIA).

“Arc. Dr Abdulmumeen Ahmed Okara is a politician of note whose political exploits span three decades beginning from the 2nd Republic till date and waxing stronger. He added more feathers to his cap when the GYB of Kogi State, during his first tenure of office appointed him to serve as his Special Adviser (SA) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). A position that shares the same status and privileges as that of a Commissioner.During this period, he was able to design, award and supervise 394 projects in the health sector of the state.

“He also designed and constructed a world class SDGs office for Kogi State that was commissioned by the Senior Special Assistant on SDGs to President Muhammadu Buhari, H.E Mrs. Adejoke Onelope Adefulire”

Attah also revealed that the celebrant was elected member of National Executive Committee of PDP under of Chief Audu Ogbe led Exco where y they fought the third term agenda of Obasanjo which factionalized the PDP along with other progressives in the PDP like Atiku Abubakar and associates to form the Solomon Lar faction of the PDP that discussed with President Tinubu led AD to AC in 2007 that transformed into the All Progressive Congress (APC) today to enable Atiku Abubakar get a platform to run as a presidential candidate in 2007 general elections.

“At 60 during his gentle stroll on mother earth, Arch. Dr. Abdulmumeen Ahmed Okara has made his mark in his chosen profession as well as his astitute political exploits.

“Okara published several works, presented seminar papers and have attended local, state, national and international seminars and workshops, these include; Research work on Slaughter House (Abattoir), Causes and Remedy of Structural failures of High-Rise Buildings, Sourcing Local Materials as an alternative for high cost of building materials, Staff motivation and productivity (A case study of Federal & State Ministries and Corporation, etc.

“The wine in Dr Okara’s bottle of politics and humanitarian services to mankind can only get better in the years ahead.

“On this note, let us rise and celebrate a patriot and an astitute politician at 60. Let us wish him many more happy returns (MHR) in good health, loglife , enjoyment, happiness and prosperity,” Attah said.

The celebrant, who appreciated the Cap. Idris Wada and other attendees of the occasion said the recent development in the country would have made him postpone the event but he had to forge ahead.

He described his surname “Okara” which said means “the trusted”, adding that a good name is worth more than riches.

“As at the time His Excellency was the governor I played a leading role.

” Don’t worry that Okara did not have house, he didn’t have mansions, but he built people. Good name is better than riches. This event is not just a birthday celebration but avenue for giving back to the society,” Okara said.

The celebrant further made a brief remark that culminated in a song in Ebira native language.

The Ohi of Okene, His Royal Highness (HRH) Dr. Isah Mamman Okatahi advised Nigerian youths on the need for them to live and work out good name for themselves just as the celebrant has done, he said,”Yes the adage is there that “Good name is better than riches” and this good name you started it from the scratch, from when you are born, you reach the age of school, you make friends in school, your relationship with classmates, from you go tertiary institution and by the time you are out of your educational career, you make friends and you start working, you get married , you start life as expected, then one thing is important, you need human beings to achieve in life through making good friends and having good association and associating with people that are good.

“Okara is a specimen of this, because right from his youth, he is my junior at least am eleven years older than him, he has been my junior and we have been together in Ebira land and I have been very much impressed with his human relations that is why you see people that have traveled from all works of life to come and attend this occasion.”

The high point of the even was the cutting of the birthday cake by the celebrant, his wife, and other well wishers, the launch of a book authored by Dr. Abdulmumeen Ahmed Okara titled,”Faith by Destiny” a Biography of Arc. Dr. Ahmad Okara.”, as well as the launch of”Ahmed Okara Foundation”.

The book reviewer, Dr. Kabiru Abaukaka appreciated former Gov. Wada for his presence at the occasion describing him as a unifier.

“The celebrant I want to congratulate you because 60 years of age is not a tea party, healthy, hale and hearty, and you this crowd gathering here honouring you , congratulations.

“Now I have here with me 59 page, 9 chapters book titled,”Faith and Destiny” a Biography of Arc. Dr. Ahmad Okara.

“A lot has been said about the celebrant which has to do with his interaction with people, his life office and the rest of them.

“In the book I was told that “Okara” means trust in Ghanaian language. His grand father must have done business to Ghana to have received that nickname Okara. So, the Okara in Ghanaian language is not the Okara we used to know in Ebira language.That means he came from a humble home. He has a parent that was trusted even beyond the shore of this country.

“In summary the book talks about his birth, his schooling , his life in politics, his life in public service, his personal details among which most most have been mentioned,” he explained.

Other dignitaries that graced the auspicious occasion also included people from the academia, youth group, women group, friends, well wishers, among others.