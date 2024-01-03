Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Former Golden Eaglets Coach, Sebastine Brodericks passes on at 85

By Chimezie Godfrey
Former Head Coach of the Nigeria`s U-17 male national team, the Golden Eaglets, Sebastine Brodericks has died.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Brodericks died in the early hours of today according to his wife after battling with illness for one year.

He was the nation’s Coach when Nigeria won the  maiden FIFA/Kodak U-16 World Cup in China in 1985 and a Silver medal in 1987 in Canada.

He headed a three-man crew that included Bala Shamaki and Christian Chukwu when the Nigerian team shocked the world in China in 1985.

Beyond his achievements with the Golden Eaglets, Brodericks enjoyed a distinguished career both as a player and coach. He represented Nigeria at the 1968 Mexico Olympics.(NAN)

