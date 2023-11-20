Former FIRS Boss, Nami bags The Top10 Magazine Man of the Year 2023

…Urges dedication to duty as recipe for success

By Chimezie Godfrey

The immediate past Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Mohammad Nami has been named The Top 10 Magazine Man of the Year 2023, in recognition of his commitment and excellent service rendered to nation while in office.

In his acceptance speech during the occasion held on Sunday at the Rockview Hotel Royale, Abuja, Nami who commended the management and staff of the Top 10 Magazine for honouring him revealed that from the day he was appointed to pilot the affairs of the FIRS he decided to give his very best which he maintained all through his stay in office.

Nami revealed that his achievements as the head of the FIRS were due to his commitment and determination to give his all to the job, and therefore advised Nigerians to give their 100% whenever they have the opportunity to serve the nation in any given capacity.

He said,”I am humbled to be here today and to be honoured as the Top 10 Magazine Man of the year 2023 for what I will describe as my humble and modest efforts for the reforms we have done together at FIRS. Ever since I took up the mandate of the FIRS, I have made up my mind to give my all to the task before me, ladies and gentlemen you could bear me witness that I did just that.

“For everyday I was in the office, I was committed to the delivery of the mandate of the FIRS, I gave morning and night to the service this nation with every piece of me. Occasionally, I will go without quality sleep for a week, for some days I will work for 20 hours.My family will ask for me, sometimes it will take two good weeks before we spend time together. For some of you who were surprised that why was he following with his wife anywhere he was going to, that was the only opportunity I had to spend time with her. This was the price I paid to attain the target that we achieved. It took a toll on me but I had no regret.

“I took this job with a mindset to give it my all and I did just that. The result of that commitment, that dedication and that perseverance is what we are celebrating here today. Let me use this opportunity to share a brief word of advice to all of us. If you are giving any job, for you to succeed please give your all, not 80%, not 90% but 100% otherwise you will not succeed. It is on this note that I accept the award presented to me today, by the Top 10 Magazine as the man of the year 2023.

“I want to also use this medium to dedicate this award to my lovely wife standing here beside me, to my lovely children, to my extended family who have been pillars of support throughout this journey.

The Convener of the occasion, the Editor-in-Chief/Publisher of the Top 10 Magazine, Tony Iji in his remark, said for the past 8 years they have remained focused on what they set out to achieve which according to him is to celebrate excellence.

He said the selection of the Former FIRS Boss is in recognition of the numerous records set by him and other accomplishments recorded by FIRS during his leadership of the Service.

“In these past 8 years we have not had cause to be arrested by the law enforcement agencies that is to tell us how meticulous we are in the selection of our staff. The award started since 2016 and so far all the people we have selected we have not had any regret. Unlike other years when there were many options, this year was only one man that was selected, and the person is Mohammad Nami. The man has accomplished so much, his record as Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) shall continue to remain.

“The excellence awards are complementary to the man of the year award.Going forward I think we will continue to do what we know to do best, which is to be more meticulous in identifying more credible Nigerians to be on the platform.

“I want to congratulate all award winners, their friends and family who have come celebrate with them.”

The famous news platform also honoured 20 extra-ordinary Nigerians with the “Excellence Awards” for having distinguished themselves in their various fields.

These awards include: The Diaspora Nigerian of the Year awarded to Cyprian Uzoh; State Governor of the Year awarded to Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Political Mobilizer of the Year (Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo); Legislator of the Year to (Hon. Terseer Ugbor); Integrity Business Person of the Year (Alh. Dr Aliyu Wammako); Security Icon of the Year (Dr. Kabir Adamu); CEO of the Year (Adeyemi Adeniyi); Young Inspirational Business Person of the Year (Omoha John); Public Service Official of the Year (Mohammed Shehu); Humanitarian Service Icon of the Year (Chief Maduburochukwu Attah); and Young Business Leader of the Year (Aliyu Garba).

Others are Entrepreneur of the Year awarded to Hon. Urlei Ezeh; Real Estate Riding Star of the Year (Adegoke Daniel); Diaspora Nigerian Business Icon of the Year (Emmanuel Asuquo); Talent Manager of the Year (Maurice Sokari); Local Government Administrator of the Year (Willie C.); Group Leader of the Year (Elvis Abuyere); Female Real Estate (Bukola Olatujoye); CEO Bogo Beverages (Godwin Oche) ; and the Business Person of the Year).

Also The Top10 Magazine for the Year 2023 was unveiled, and launched by the awardees and other dignitaries who pledged their support to the development and sustainability of the platform.

The Top10 Magazine is a monthly publication established eight years ago as a platform to celebrate excellence and people of excellence from all human endeavours. The Top10 Man of the Year award was instituted same year as an annual award by the magazine to recognize and honour one outstanding personality in a given year that has recorded landmark accomplishments in the Nigerian society.

This year’s recipient, Mr. Nami, a tax administration leader, shattered many tax collection records at FIRS when he was in charge as the agency’s Executive Chairman. Deploying a tax reform programme built on a four-pronged approach of stakeholder relations, customer centricity, data & technology and institutional restructuring, Nami spurred an astronomical rise in non-oil revenues in the three years following the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

In 2021, FIRS overshoot its N6.401trillion target to N6.405. The following year, 2022, FIRS surpassed the N10 trillion mark by contributing N10.1 trillion in tax revenues in a single year; and the highest ever recorded in Nigerian history.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

