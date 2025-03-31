Former Enugu LP Guber candidate, Edeoga, dumps party for PDP

The Labour Party (LP), Governorship candidate in Enugu State during the 2023 election, Mr Chijioke Edeoga, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

By Alex Enebeli

The Labour Party (LP), Governorship candidate in Enugu State during the 2023 election, Mr Chijioke Edeoga, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edeoga, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) moved to the LP in 2023 when the PDP denied him Governorship ticket.

NAN also reports that PDP in the state led by Dr Martin Chukwunweike, had in January, visited Edeoga and wooed him back to his former party.

Announcing his defection on Monday at the PDP State Secretariat, Enugu, Edeoga thanked Gov. Peter Mbah and Chukwunweike for facilitating the movement.

He described the event as a ‘remarkable and historic’, saying that such had not happened in Enugu before.

“It is going to cause a paradigm shift in the politics of Enugu. I rededicate myself again to PDP to make the party becoming a winning machine in the state,” Edeoga said.

Presenting PDP constitution to Edeoga, Chukwunweike said his defection was to ensure that the party would succeed come 2027.

“We are here today to receive our member who left us for a short while and we are welcoming him wholeheartedly because PDP is Enugu and Enugu is PDP.

“We are receiving him at the state level after being received at his ward level.

“Edeoga is the first person who have come to register with the party and it is my belief that more people who left the party will return.

“I assure you that his coming will be good for the state and with this, there is no opposition party in Enugu.

Earlier, the PDP Ehamufu Ward Chairman, Mr Sunday Uzochukwu, said Edeoga had since joined PDP, adding the event was to formally present him to the party at the state level.

Present at the event were PDP chieftains, elders and supporters in the state. (NAN)