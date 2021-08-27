Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi II lauds FG over welfare of inmates

The former Emir of Kano, Muhamadu Sanusi II, on Friday lauded the Federal Government over the good living condition of the inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Yola.

Sanusi made the commendation when he supervised the release of 18 inmates with minor offences at the centre in Yola.

Sanusi expressed delight over the good living condition and wellbeing of the inmates of the centre.

“I am here to supervise the release of 18 inmates who are in custody for minor offences especially debt.

“The environment is clean; I look at them, many of them look healthy as they are in good living condition.

“We encourage warders to always remember that these people are entrusted in their hands and they should not only take care of them physically, but also mentally and emotionally,” he said.

He urged the prison authorities to give the inmates psychological and educational support, adding that government should continue to pay attention to the area.

The Tijjaniyya centre, he said, under the leadership of a renown Islamic Scholar, Sheik Ibrahim Daware, based in Adamawa, initiated the process to secure the release of the 18 inmates.

Sanusi, who is also the leader of the Tijjaniyya Sect in Nigeria, said the release of the inmates was organised by the centre as part of his 60-year birthday anniversary.

He urged wealthy individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture and secure the release of inmates with lesser offences.

In his remarks, Daware, said that the centre paid the debts of the 18 inmates to facilitate their release in accordance with appropriate laws and due process.

“The released inmates cut across religious creeds, and we invited the ex-Emir of Kano to the occasion, to show our gratitude for his appointment as the leader of Tijjaniyya Sect in Nigeria.

“It is also to celebrate him on his 60-year Birthday anniversary, ” he said.

Daware also called on Nigerisns to live in peace and harmony with one another.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunusi is billed to lead a special prayer session at the Modibbo Shehu Zailani Mosque, as part of his visit to Yola. (NAN)

