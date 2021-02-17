Former DPP candidate defects to APC in Cross River

Mr Ikona Etowa, former Cross River Central Senatorial Candidate of Democratic People’s Party (DPP) has defected to All Progressives Congress (APC). The state APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Bassey Ita disclosed this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday.

Ita described Etowa’s defection as a big catch for the party, considering his popularity. “We are glad he is in our fold now. Etowa is a mobiliser and a grassroots politician. “He hails from Ijiman Ward in Yakurr Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. “Etowa registered as a member of our great party at the ongoing membership registration/revalidation today.

“He has promised to add value to the party during his formal declaration, “he said. The publicity secretary said that a former Chairman of Yakurr LGA, Mr Ubi Ettah, had also defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC. Ita described him as a political heavy weight and a grassroots mobiliser. “So far so good, the registration exercise is going on well across the state. We are happy that, all hitherto tendencies are now working collectively to ensure its success.

“We expect more political heavyweights in the state to join the moving train in the coming weeks before the exercise winds up in March. “However, it is still too early to speak in statistical terms on the number of newly registered members of APC at present.

“We are hopeful that this exercise will drain the PDP and push other mushroom parties into extinction, “he said.(NAN)