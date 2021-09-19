Former Deputy Gov of CBN Obadiah Mailafia, dies in Abuja

Obadiah Mailafia, a former  deputy governor the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) is dead.

Mr Mailafia, 64, died on Sunday morning at a hospital in Abuja.

Mr Mailafia hailed from Randa, in the Christian-dominated Southern Kaduna, and taught economics at different institutions.

He spent the latter part his years advocating for a solution to the protracted killings in Southern Kaduna, which had been linked to armed herdsmen Fulani origin.

He became a frontline critic President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies as part his advocacy and was recently invited by the State Security Service to explain some his on-air comments about deliberate violence across the country.

The former presidential candidate African Democratic Congress (ADC), was invited by the Department of State Services for his claim that a serving Northern governor was the commander of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists.

Text culled from The Witness

