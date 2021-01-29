Former Delta lawmakers condole assembly over death of majority leader

Former lawmakers in Delta, under the umbrella body of Forum of Non-Sitting Members of the Delta Stat House of Assembly, have expressed condolences to the Delta State House of Assembly, on the death of the House Majority leader, Mr Tim Owhefere.
This is contained in a condolence message signed by the Chairman of the forum, Aneke Ifemeni and Assistant Secretary, Mr Abel Oshevire, issued in Asaba, on Friday.
The former lawmakers said they were dumbfounded and saddened by the great calamity that befell the state assembly, the Isoko nation and the state as a whole.
The forum noted that Owhefere was a quintessential politician and a legislator per excellence, who exhibited so much patriotism and commitment to the development and well-being of not only the House of Assembly, but also the entire state.
It further stated that the deceased was an active member of the assembly who contributed positively and meaningfully to debates on the floor of house “and was never found wanting in the discharge of his duties as majority leader”.
They regretted that such a lively, likeable and hard working person as Owhefere departed the scene at a time his services were mostly needed.
The body, however, said it was consoled by the fact that the late majority leader made an impressive mark and left his footprints in the sands of time and prayed to God to grant him eternal.(NAN)
Leave a Reply