Former Delta lawmakers condole assembly over death of majority leader

This is contained in a condolence message signed by the Chairman of the forum, Aneke Ifemeni and Assistant Secretary, Mr Abel Oshevire, issued in Asaba, on Friday.

Former lawmakers in Delta, under the umbrella body of Forum of Non-Sitting Members of the Delta Stat House of Assembly, have expressed condolences to the Delta State House of Assembly, on the death of the House Majority leader, Mr Tim Owhefere.

The former lawmakers said they were dumbfounded and saddened by the great calamity that befell the state assembly, the Isoko nation and the state as a whole.

The forum noted that Owhefere was a quintessential politician and a legislator per excellence, who exhibited so much patriotism and commitment to the development and well-being of not only the House of Assembly, but also the entire state.