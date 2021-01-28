Former Daily Trust  MD Hails Kogi West Lawmakers

Former Managing Director of Daily Trust newspapers and Akogun of Ife-Olukotun, Alh Isiaq Ajibola has applauded the efforts of the two lawmakers in his constituency in Kogi State, Senator Smart Adeyemi of the Western Senatorial district and Hon Elder Leke Abejide representing Yagba Federal Constituency at the NASS respectively.

Ajibola  in a statement in Abuja on Thursday praised the duo  for their efforts both  individually  and collectively in ensuring that  critical constituency projects were captured in the 2021 budget against all odds.

The former MD said, “despite the fact that both lawmakers belong to different political parties,  APC and ADC , I have seen their deep passion  and commitment in uplifting  their people even though understandably, the job of a lawmaker is to work for his people”.

“It is for that reason some very bad roads linking Kabba in Kogi State to – Omuo in Ekiti State , Iyamoye – Alu road and Isanlu- Ejuku- Iyamoye  all in the constituency are now provided for in the budget for rehabilitation”, he said.

He noted that Senator Adeyemi also secured the budget for the rehabilitation of Kabba- Egbe – Ilorin road, a major gateway between Kogi and Kwara states that had been abandoned for a long time.
Further,  Ajibola disclosed that once the roads are completed, the axis would have been adequately opened up for social economic development for the people who are agrarian farmers with great potentials to expand their farms.

He, however, implored the two lawmakers to work assiduously to ensure that money is adequately released to fund the projects within the budgetary circle.

