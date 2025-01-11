Former commissioner calls for truce in media war over insecurity  in Anambra

Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike, a former Information Commissioner in Anambra, has called for truce between the media team of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and Rev. Fr Emmanuel Obimma over security challenges the state

By Chimezie Anaso

Uzodike made the call while speaking to newsmen in Awka on Friday.

Obimma, a Catholic priest and Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministries, Uke in Idemili South Local Government Area, had taken a hard stand on the issue of insecurity in Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that consequently the priest also known as ‘Ebube Muonso’ has come under heavy media attacks from supporters of the governor.

The clergyman has been labeled different names including fake prophet, proxy of opposition politicians among others and asked to drop the cassock and join politics by his traducers.

However, Uzodike condemned the tirade as unnecessary and demeaning for the exalted position of a governor and the revered man of God.

He said that rather than engage in public exchange of words, both parties should put heads together with a view to finding solutions to the challenges of the state.

“It is clear that we have problem of insecurity in Anambra.

“We are not in our best of time, but that should not warrant the type of attacks that are coming out from the government circle and ‘Ebube Muonso’.

“I want to blame it on some overzealous supporters or defenders of the governor who may want to show that they are working but Government. Chukwuma has got to call them to order.

“Criticism is part of the polity, it helps any government to feel the pulse of the people and correct itself. You do not correct one wrong with another wrong.

“Even if you do not like how anybody says anything, take the substance and work on it. We cannot bring security by silencing who talked about it or saying there is no insecurity,” he said.

Uzodike said stakeholders’ collaboration was crucial to tackling the challenges of the state.

He commended Soludo for his stride on road infrastructure and urged him to do more for the people of the state in 2025. (NAN)