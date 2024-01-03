Former Clerk of Nigerian Senate, Emmanuel Ozubele is dead

Born on March 9, 1947, the former Clerk of the Senate died in Abuja on Monday afternoon at exactly 12pm

By Chinedum Anayo

Former Clerk of the Nigerian Senate, Chief Emmanuel Ozubele, is dead.

Born on March 9, 1947, the former Clerk of the Senate died in Abuja on Monday afternoon at exactly 12pm.

According to family sources, the late Chief battled with a brief illness before passing away, stressing that he made it to the new year.

The former clerk was previously a reporter for the Legislature, Editor of Constituent Assembly and subsequently became a Director of Information at the National Assembly.

Late Chief Ozubele was appointed Clerk of the Senate by the then Senate President, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo in 1999 and bowed out from the position in 2002.

He had spent 36 and half years in the service.

The Ex-Clerk obtained a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Lagos and a Masters degree in Public Administration from the University of Benin.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

