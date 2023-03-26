Former Chief of General Staff, Diya dies at 79

Former Chief of General Staff, General Oladipo Diya, is dead.He died aged 79.

According to a family statement, Diya died in the early hours of today.

Barrister Prince Oyesinmilola Diya who confirmed the death on behalf of the family saidin a statement, “On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to Glory of our dear Husband,Father, Grandfather,brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

According him, “Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023.

“Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that Diya was the Chief Of General Staff to late General Sani Abacha.

He was later arrested, tried and jailed for an alleged coup along with other officers, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Diya was released after General Abacha died suddenly .