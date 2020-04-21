Former Bauchi governor condoles with Buhari over death of Abba Kyari

Former governor of Bauchi state, Muhammad Abubakar, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

This contained in a statement by his Aide, Ali Ali issued on Tuesday.

“I received with great shock the news of the demise of Malam Abba Kyari, your late Chief of Staff who answered the final call all mortals must respond to ultimately.

“My family and I feel deeply about your loss. It is our collective loss. We share in your agony of losing a trusted lieutenant and ally of more than forty (40) years. Certainly his death has created a big void both at the personal and government level that will be difficult to fill.

“His pivotal role in the administration will be sorely missed. This is even more so at these difficult times of a rampaging pandemic and a debilitating global economic crisis with no end in sight.

“He was a vital link between the vision of your government and the actual drivers of that vision. His wealth of experience garnered across disciplines was a steadying prop throughout his tour of duty. His unusual calm and serene disposition especially during turbulent times marked him as a leader and a patriot.

“As Muslims, we take solace in QURAN 3:185 that “Every soul will taste death, and you will only be given your [full] compensation on the Day of Resurrection. So he who is drawn away from the Fire and admitted to Paradise has attained [his desire]. And what is the life of this world except the enjoyment of delusion,” Abubakar stated.