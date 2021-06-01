Dr Kema Chikwe, former Minister of Aviation has urged the Federal Government to tackle issues of insecurity bedevilling the country from its source.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja when members of the Nigerian Women of Integrity (NWoI) visited her, Chikwe said insecurity in the country was traceable to politics.

Chikwe said that people who defected from one political party to another were not doing it for the good of the common man, but for their personal gains.

“Anywhere they can go to be rich and they can get power, they go there. And they are all over the place.

“So if we call a spade a spade in our country, I think the problem of insecurity will be solved,’’ she said.

“Politics in Nigeria needs to be overhauled because it’s clear to me that people go into politics for power and for money.

“They do not go into politics because of the society or because of the people. Ask yourself, if you are among the richest people in the country, can you move around freely?

“The 200 richest people in the country, can they move around freely? Can they take a walk? The answer is NO! They are living in fear.

“So what are you doing with the money? If you build 200 houses, you own a private jet or two, or you own a Rolls Royce, where are you going to enjoy these wealth?

“It has become impossible even outside Nigeria for you to enjoy the wealth and you cannot flaunt it because you will get into trouble,’’ she added.

NAN reports that the NWoI is a non-profit organisation founded by deceased Mrs Chinyere Asika, Senior Special Assistant to Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on NEPAD. She was Chikwe’s elder sister.

“Government should pay more attention to the fundamental problems of the source of these challenges rather than the secondary problems arising from the main problem.

“If anything will disorganise or destabilise society, it creates atmosphere of disharmony and disintegration where everybody is accusing everybody,’’ she stressed. (NAN)

