Former Army Spokesman, SK Usman to address African Communication Scholars at BUK

May 25, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Media, News, Security 0



A former Director of the Army’s Public Relations Directorate, and public relations consultant, retired Brigadier Sani Usman Kukasheka, mni, on Wednesday, 26th May 2021, present the Keynote paper at the Council for Communication Education (ACCE) Annual Meeting and Conference, taking place at the Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University Kano, Kano State 26-27th May 2021.

According to information received, he talking on “The and in New Age and Post COVID-19 era.” The Council for Communication Education is the biggest association and forum for , educators in Mass Communication, Journalism and Cultural Studies and associated disciplines on the continent.

The Annual meeting and conference is a forum in which the communication scholars and confer, evaluate and plan common communication and journalism training strategies. It also raise awareness on current issues among communication training institutions, assess common needs and generate solutions for the continent’s benefit and the world. The theme for year’s confab is “Mediating in the New Age and in a COVID-19 Era: Discourse, Technology and Society.”

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,