A former Director of the Nigerian Army’s Public Relations Directorate, and public relations consultant, retired Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka, mni, will on Wednesday, 26th May 2021, present the Keynote paper at the African Council for Communication Education (ACCE) Annual General Meeting and Conference, taking place at the Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University Kano, Kano State from 26-27th May 2021.

According to information received, he will be talking on “The Media and Security in New Media Age and Post COVID-19 era.” The African Council for Communication Education is the biggest association and forum for media professionals, educators in Mass Communication, Journalism and Cultural Studies and associated disciplines on the African continent.

The Annual general meeting and conference is a forum in which the communication scholars and professionals confer, evaluate and plan common communication and journalism training strategies. It will also raise awareness on current issues among communication training institutions, assess common needs and generate solutions for the continent’s benefit and the world. The theme for this year’s confab is “Mediating Security in the New Media Age and in a COVID-19 Era: Discourse, Technology and Society.”

