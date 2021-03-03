A former Director of Army Public Relations, now a public relations consultant, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (retired) mni, will deliver a keynote address at a three-day Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Workshop on Lobbying and Social Change in Nigeria which will be held from tomorrow 4th-6th March 2021, at Transcorp Hotel, Calabar, Cross River State. He will be speaking on Lobbying as a public relations function and catalyst for national development.

The occasion, which will be declared open by Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, will be chaired by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture.

Also billed to grace the occasion are, Right Honourable Simon Bako Lalong, Plateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, the National President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo and the Chairman NIPR Education Advisory Board, Professor Emmanuel Dandaura. Other speakers include the renowned Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, OON, Professor Godwin Bassey Okon of Rivers State University and Amaopusenibo Bobo Sofiri Brown, who will make a presentation during the Professional roundtable of the workshop.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

