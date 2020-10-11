Former APGA Women Leader, Mrs Ibenta, nee Iloka dies – See funeral plans

The death has been announced of Hon Lady Grace Adaobi Chinyere Ibenta(nee Iloka).

She was a former APGA women leader and until her death in September 2020 SA to Willie Obiano, Governor Anambra State on Community Development.

The pontifical high mass holds on 19th November, 2020 at Akpu. Funeral activities continues on 20th November, 2020 at the father’s compound: Umuezeala-Isiobi, Umuomaku, Orumba South LGA of Anambra State.

The funeral ceremony has been scheduled as follows:

1) Monday, 9th Nov 2020 Ibenta’s premises, Akpu: (5 pm -10 pm)Vigil Mass

2) We’dnesday, 18th Nov. 2020: Vigil Mass/Candle Night, Songs and Tributes at St Joseph d Worker Chaplaincy, Unizik. Time – 5 pm

3. Thursday, 19th Nov, 2020:

Pontifical Requiem Mass at St Matthew’s Catholic Church, Akpu, Orumba South LGA, 10am